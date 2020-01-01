NEWS Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting baby Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly preparing to welcome their first child together.



The couple will mark its first wedding anniversary on 8 June, and sources tell People.com that the Guardians of the Galaxy star and his wife will have double the reason to celebrate.



The child will be Katherine's first, while Pratt, 40, already shares son Jack, seven, with his former wife, Anna Faris.



Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the claims, but if the news is true, that will also make Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, newswoman Maria Shriver, grandparents.



Earlier this year, the Terminator icon admitted he was excited at the prospect of becoming a grandfather - when the time comes.



"I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually," he told Extra. "It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I'm looking forward it to, yes."



Katherine, 30, is the eldest of Arnold and Maria's four children.