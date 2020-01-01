Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband feels sorry for rival Carole Baskin

Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage feels sorry for the Tiger King star's rival, Carole Baskin.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness follows the exploits of the prolific tiger breeder, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in jail for plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole and other wildlife violations.

The Netflix docuseries has been a hit with viewers in lockdown, with many focusing on a segment that shines a light on the 1997 disappearance of Carole's second husband, Jack 'Don' Lewis, and speculating that she may have murdered him.

Carol has denied the allegations.

However, Joe's husband Dillon Passage has expressed sympathy for Carole's situation after the show was released, telling FUBAR Radio: "Obviously him getting Carole caught for killing her husband is a huge thing to him, which, who knows what happened?

"The investigators could either find something or they couldn't. It's really up in the air," he explained. "If they do then they do and if they don't then I kind of feel for her because everyone's been saying she's killed her husband and if she didn't then that's gotta really have an impact on her."

Dillon went on to reveal that Joe has no more plans to go after his one-time rival, insisting: "I would say Joe's main priority is his marriage for sure," adding they plan to work at sharing Joe's story when he gets out of prison.

Tiger King has clawed its way to the top of Netflix's viewing charts with an impressive combined audience of 64 million worldwide in its first month on the streaming platform.

Several spin-offs, including a movie, a TV series starring Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and an Investigation Discovery channel sequel are all reported to be in the works. A reunion special, The Tiger King and I, was also released on Netflix earlier this month.