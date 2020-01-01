Ricky Gervais open to making The Office musical

Ricky Gervais wants to turn his hit sitcom The Office into a musical.

The British comedian's series about the deluded manager of a business in suburban England was such a hit when it aired back in 2001 that it spawned a huge U.S. spin-off starring Steve Carell.

And now, Ricky believes it's time for a musical adaptation.

"I think anything can be made a musical, The Office or whatever. It's like people say to me you should do a sitcom about where I work, I'm a cab driver. And I go, 'No you should do a sitcom about where you work because it depends on the expertise,'" he told Britain's Daily Star newspaper.

However, he thinks his 2009 film The Invention of Lying, about a man who discovers he is the only person in the world who is able to avoid telling the truth, is even more suited for a West End or Broadway musical adaptation.

"The obvious one would be The Invention of Lying ­because it's such a strong concept and the songs would be funny with people blurting out these truths," the 58-year-old added.

The second series of the funnyman's new show, After Life, a black comedy about a bereaved widower, is on Netflix now.