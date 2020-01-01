NEWS Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have split Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Call Me By Your Name' star has split from the 'Faithful Man' actress - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - after over a year together.



In a new interview with Vogue magazine, it was confirmed that Timothée is single, whilst the actor's relationship status was also confirmed by Us Weekly magazine.



Meanwhile, Lily-Rose previously admitted she felt "intimidated" working with Timothée on their movie 'The King'.



She said: "It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested. It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better ... It can be intimidating. But I think you can take it like that, or like, 'How lucky am I to be working with so many people who are so great at what they do, and hopefully I can learn from them.'"



And the 'Dancer' actress previously expressed how important her family was above everything else.



She said: "I'm very independent and my parents support me in whatever I do ... I don't think they would really be in the right position to warn me against the industry ... I love family. Sacrifices come with everything, especially in this industry, but personally I wouldn't sacrifice my relationships in my life for work because I think you don't have anything if you don't have love and you don't have people close to you that care about you and keep you grounded. So that's something I wouldn't sacrifice."