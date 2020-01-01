NEWS Katie Price has revealed she was sexually assaulted during a carjacking in South Africa Newsdesk Share with :





The 41-year-old mother-of-five disclosed that during a trip to the country with her children to film her Quest Red reality TV show in 2018, her car was held up by armed gunmen on a journey from Johannesburg to Swaziland.

Katie told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee.



"It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below.



"I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me. I thought I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.



"Since then I’ve had to get a protection dog for the family, and it has been so hard on poor Princess, my daughter — she can’t go anywhere on her own."



Katie - who first spoke about her harrowing ordeal during an episode of Channel 4's 'SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins' last week - added that she subsequently spent time in the ¬Priory rehab clinic, where she was treated for PTSD.



And in 2019, Katie recommended therapy to anyone who was struggling.



She shared: "I'm just lucky that I've got such good family. I'm the warrior, the survivor. I got through it and now I can put up with anything.



"F**king hell, if I didn't break then, I never will. I know I'm in the public eye but that means sh*t. I'm still a human being. I'm not a robot."



Of her experience at the Priory, she said: "It's amazing. I wish everyone could go. I'd love to be in there all the time.

"I think a lot of people missed me [when she finished her treatment] because I brightened it up. I'd try and be a joker in there so it wasn't all morbid. That's just the way I am.



"Some people were so down they wouldn't mutter a word, but I got a smile from them because I like to bring people out of their shells. I bring out the best in people."