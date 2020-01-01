Carey Mulligan impressed by new movie director’s confidence and vision

Carey Mulligan signed up for Promising Young Woman almost immediately because she was impressed by writer/director Emerald Fennell’s confidence and strength of vision.

Fennell’s directorial debut is a black comedy about revenge, sexual assault, and toxic masculinity, and follows Mulligan’s character Cassie, who goes to bars and pretends to be totally drunk to trap men who try to take advantage of her when she’s unable to give consent.

Fennell, who served as showrunner on the second season of Killing Eve, sent the British actress the script and Mulligan jumped on board almost immediately because she was so impressed with the screenplay.

“Her confidence really stands out,” she told Porter magazine. “I remember sitting with her here and she said, ‘I want to shoot in L.A.’ Every (indie film) I’ve done was shot in Oklahoma or Louisiana or somewhere random, because it’s cheaper. So, I was like, ‘Cool, I’ll see you in L.A.’, but expecting to end up in the middle of nowhere. And, sure enough, we shot in L.A.”

The pair actually first worked together as actors in the 1997 British TV drama Trial & Retribution, but they were so “blinded by fear” that they don’t remember each other. They encountered each other once again two Christmases ago at a friend’s house, with Mulligan recalling, “(Fennell) was on her way to the Killing Eve wrap party and wearing these amazing trousers. I was like, ‘F**k, she’s so cool.’”

They debuted the film at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and the Suffragette star burst into tears at a photocall because she was “genuinely overwhelmed by love and pride” for her “irritatingly talented” friend.

Promising Young Woman, also starring Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, and Connie Britton, was set for release in April, but is currently without a date during to the coronavirus pandemic.