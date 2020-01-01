Cate Blanchett: 'Feminist conversation hasn't changed since 1971'

Cate Blanchett's role as 1970s anti-feminist Phyllis Schlafly has opened her eyes to the slow progress of the women's rights movement.

The Oscar winner appears in new TV mini-series, Mrs. America, and speaking to Sunday Life magazine the 50 year old reflected on the state of contemporary feminism - insisting not much has changed over the last few decades.

"Here we are in 2020 and we're still being asked those same questions that my male counterparts just do not get asked," she said. "I don't think the conversation has really changed around that since 1971, when Mrs. America starts.

"Whether we spend our time primarily in the home, or in the workforce and also have a family, or we just devote ourselves entirely to our career, there is still a sense that we alone have to make it work and that if we fail, it's our responsibility."

The Ocean's Eight actress is an outspoken women's rights activist and a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, so Schlafly's viewpoint is in stark contrast to her own politics. Blanchett's small screen alter ego even successfully argued against an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The star previously revealed she's always been drawn to feminism, despite the fact that "there was a stigma around identifying as a self-actualised woman who felt like she could achieve anything in line with her male counterparts".

Mrs. America is available now on Hulu.