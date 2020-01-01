Liam Payne unveils new YouTube recap show

Pop star Liam Payne has launched a new YouTube series to recap his week for fans while in isolation.

The Brit has decided to try and connect with devotees in a different way, shooting his own digital chat show to share what he's been up to and how he's been coping while laying low during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first episode, posted on Sunday, he explained, "This is gonna be a little show that I'm putting together for once a week to round up my week for you guys at home.

"It's just gonna be me, playing through a bunch of random video clips that have happened that week, some things that I find funny, some things that I wanna clear up or just talk about. This is where I'm gonna do it."

"It's funny, because we're in this lockdown situation... but it seems that I've been busier than ever," he added.

Payne went on to relive his online chat with "very, very funny" collaborator Alesso, and his "nice" virtual reunion with One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, and revealed it was Louis Tomlinson who threatened to egg his house if he continued to spill details about plans for a group reunion.

He shared his excitement at tuning in to rapper Travis Scott's "unbelievable" Fortnite in-game concert, branding the digital Astronomical gig a "highlight of the week".

"I didn't think I'd feel the way that I did about it," he gushed. "It was unbelievable, it inspired me to wanna go and make something (but) obviously afterwards I made nothing!"

On a more serious note, Payne also shared his support for U.K. food bank charity The Trussell Trust, for which he has just started volunteering, and urged fans to try and do "something nice" for others during these tough times.