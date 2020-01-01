Florence Pugh to star in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh has signed on to star alongside Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde's second directorial effort Don't Worry Darling.

The Little Women star took to social media to share her excitement at landing a role in the psychological thriller, which is set during the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert.

Sharing a screenshot of the casting news on Instagram, Florence wrote: "@oliviawilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1* @oliviawilde casted me in a film *gasp no.2* @oliviawilde is my idol and allowed me to be a part of this fecking incredible cast. Shia?!? Chris?!? *gasp no.3*. I can't wait to join this project when all of this is over. Until then, masks up. Gloves on. Stay home."

Olivia also posted a screengrab of Deadline's casting story and wrote, "AM. I. DREAMING?", prompting Florence to write in the comments: "This just make my heart pound unbelievably so. I can't explain how excited I am!"

The Booksmart director later took to Twitter to confess she was nervous about the upcoming project, which has made her the "happiest director in the world".

"This cast is B A N A N A S," she posted. "To say that I'm honored/excited/elated/sh**ting myself would be a massive understatement... Looking forward to announcing the rest of our incredible ensemble very soon. #DontWorryDarling."

Fans have since speculated on Twitter that Dakota Johnson will be added to the cast because she said "see you on set" in a hand-washing video that was posted on the director's Instagram page in March.

In addition to helming the film, Olivia will also star in and produce the movie from a screenplay written by Katie Silberman, who co-wrote Booksmart.