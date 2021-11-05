Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 release dates pushed back

The upcoming instalments in the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange franchises have both been pushed back by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony executives announced a further reshuffle of their release date calendar on Friday and revealed that the follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, had been moved to 5 November 2021 from its original date of 16 July 2021, while the sequel to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had been postponed by six months to October 2022.

On the same day, Disney bosses made more changes to their schedule, announcing that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer, would no longer be coming to cinemas on 5 November 2021, but on 25 March 2022. They have also decided to move up Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder by a week in February 2022.

In addition, Paramount officials confirmed that they are delaying the release of the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies, starring Tom Cruise. The crew was preparing to film in Venice, Italy when the pandemic hit and they were forced to halt production. The seventh, which was due to be released on 23 July 2021, will now debut four months later on 19 November 2021, while the eighth will come out on 4 November 2022.

Elsewhere in release date news, Tom Holland's much-delayed video game adaptation Uncharted has been brought forward from October 2021 to July 2021, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson's comedy Man From Toronto has been shifted from this November to September 2021, Chris Pratt's post-apocalyptic thriller The Tomorrow War will now open on 23 July 2021, and the Paw Patrol movie will debut on 20 August 2021.