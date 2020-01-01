Claire Danes pays tribute to Homeland character as finale airs

Claire Danes paid tribute to her "unapologetically ambitious" Homeland character Carrie Mathison as the finale of the hit show aired on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old actress has starred as the former CIA officer in all eight seasons of the U.S. TV series, and opened up to Britain's The Guardian newspaper about having to say goodbye to Carrie.

Asked how much she will miss playing the character, Claire replied: "Oh my gosh, so much. I loved her. It was just so nice to play the smartest person in the room, somebody who was so daring and unapologetically ambitious and such a badass. She's not really going away."

The screen star added in a separate interview with CBS News that the role was a dream come true.

"It's been great for me as an actress, 'cause so often - especially coming out of my twenties - you know, I was playing ingenues or characters who were completely defined by their romantic experience, or the guy!" she smiled.

The season finale wrapped up with a massive showdown between Claire's Carrie and Mandy Patinkin's Saul Berenson - who has acted as mentor to Carrie throughout the programme.

Speaking about her final scene with Patinkin, Claire gushed of their on-screen relationship: "I think that's a wonderful and surprising love story. It's not one that we see depicted all that often in pop culture: mentor and mentee."