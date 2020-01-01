Jessie J wishes Channing Tatum happy birthday in heartfelt post

Jessie J left fans wondering if she's reconciled with on-off partner Channing Tatum after she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to mark his 40th birthday on Sunday.

The 32-year-old British singer took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to the Magic Mike star by sharing a snap of him standing in a clear blue ocean and writing, "Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, even more grateful we met" with a heart emoji.

She also shared a video of Channing getting out of the sea, walking onto a deck and jumping back into the water, and captioned the footage: "Keep living your BEST life."

Jessie and Channing first started dating in 2018, but split in December. They then rekindled their relationship, but are said to have called time on their romance once again earlier this month, although neither of them have confirmed this.

"The split was amicable and they're still in contact. They're spending time apart and are open to meeting new people," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper at the time. "But you shouldn't bet against another reunion in the future."

However, her latest post has sparked speculation on social media that they are back together again.