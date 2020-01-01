NEWS Mickey Rourke filmed Warhunt in Latvia during coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Mickey Rourke's fantasy horror movie Warhunt was allowed to continue shooting in Latvia during the coronavirus pandemic.



Most film and TV sets were forced to shut down in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, but the cast and crew of the World War II fantasy horror movie, which was directed by Italian filmmaker Mauro Borrelli, were allowed to continue shooting and finish filming in the Latvian capital Riga, as long they abided by strict government guidelines.



Everyone on set had to wear face masks and gloves, have their temperature taken twice a day, practice social distancing, and disinfect equipment, according to Variety.



"I came to Riga to work and this thing (Covid-19) was so out of control, but everyone was so great," the Oscar-nominated actor told the outlet.



Yu-Fai Suen, who served as one of the producers on Warhunt, revealed that Rourke's filming dates had to be changed so he could fly to Latvia before the country closed its borders in response to the global pandemic.



"We had to rearrange the schedule for Mickey Rourke as the country was closing its borders, and luckily he agreed to fly early to beat the closure, and we rescheduled his shoot days to accommodate this change," he explained.



He also discussed the strict procedures cast and crew members adhered to on set, which included each actor having separate make-up kits and artists to try and keep the contamination risk low.



And filmmaker Borrelli said that while the experience was surreal, it helped them to finish the movie quickly.



"It was surreal at the beginning, but the cast and crew quickly adjusted to the masks and other precautions, so we ended up even more focused and efficient," he added.



Warhunt, which also stars Robert Knepper and Jackson Rathbone, follows an elite squad of American soldiers on a secret mission during World War II.