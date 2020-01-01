NEWS Ryan Reynolds reuniting with Shawn Levy for time-travel movie Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Reynolds is reuniting with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy for a new time-travel adventure movie.



The Deadpool actor recently filmed the action-comedy, in which he plays a bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character (NPC) inside an open-world video game, though the film won't be released until December due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the collaborators have already found their next joint project and will team up once again for the untitled feature, with executives at Skydance hoping to shoot later this year.



Reynolds will star in the film as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self, and together they encounter their late father.



Levy will direct, while they will both serve as producers. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are also set to produce along with George Dewey for Reynolds's Maximum Effort banner.



Jonathan Tropper, who worked with Levy on 2014 ensemble comedy-drama This Is Where I Leave You, is writing the script as a new version of T.S. Nowlin's Our Name is Adam, a project which has been in development at Skydance since 2012.



Reynolds will have a packed schedule once movies go back into production. He will need to complete filming on Red Notice, an action flick with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, as the set shut down due to the pandemic. He is also set to star in Clue, a murder mystery inspired by the classic board game, and an adaptation of video game Dragon's Liar. The 43-year-old has already completed work on animated sequel The Croods 2 and action-comedy The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.