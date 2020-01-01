Dwayne Johnson sings Moana song to his daughter every night before bed

Dwayne Johnson sings a song from his Disney movie Moana to his youngest daughter each night.

The actor shares Jasmine, four, and two-year-old Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian, and also has 18-year-old daughter Simone with his ex, Dany Garcia.

Taking to Instagram recently, the former wrestler posted a video of himself singing You’re Welcome from Moana to Tiana, and revealed he performs the tune for her every single night.

“And for the 1,927th time I will sing ‘You’re Welcome’ to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation (sic) to go to bed! It. Never. Ends," he penned. "But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing.”

And the 47-year-old went on to share that, despite being a massive fan of the movie, Tiana still has no idea that her daddy is actually the voice of Maui.

“And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, ‘Maui’ from Moana," the star added, using the hashtags, "#nightlynegotiations #bringitonbaby.”

Dwayne previously performed You're Welcome to help lift an ill fan's spirits, after finding out that Moana was one of his favourite movies.

"These are tough times we're in, but this boy's struggles and fight has a way of putting things into perspective for all of us," he said at the time. "Stay strong, Aiden and remember... you're way more powerful and awesome than I will ever be. Love, Maui."