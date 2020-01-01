Kristin Cavallari accuses ex Jay Cutler of 'inappropriate marital conduct'

Reality TV regular Kristin Cavallari has cited "inappropriate marital conduct" as one of the reasons for her split from husband Jay Cutler.

The former The Hills star stunned fans on Sunday (26Apr20) when she announced her seven-year marriage to former American footballer Cutler was over, just days after returning home to the U.S. from a vacation in the Bahamas.

In her social media statement, Cavallari insisted they have "nothing but love and respect for one another", but it appears that may not be entirely true.

In divorce papers filed on Friday and obtained by TMZ, the Nashville, Tennessee-based mother-of-three claims Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper".

She doesn't go into detail about the reported behaviour, but suggests she retaliated, as her lawyers argue, "Any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband".

Cavallari and Cutler also appear to be gearing up for a fight over their sons Camden, seven, and Jaxon, five, and daughter Saylor, four, as she is seeking primary physical custody and child support, while the retired sportsman wants joint custody.

They don't agree on their date of separation either - Cavallari lists their official split as taking place on 7 April - the same day they returned to the U.S. from a family vacation to the Bahamas, where they ended up spending three weeks in isolation due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Cutler, on the other hand, lists 21 April on his divorce papers.

The former couple wed in 2013.