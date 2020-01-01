Michelle Obama's Becoming book tour to be highlighted in Netflix documentary

Michelle Obama's Becoming book tour is to be highlighted in a new Netflix documentary.

The film follows the former U.S. First Lady as she toured 34 cities throughout the U.S. to promote her bestselling memoir in 2018.

It will be released as part of a deal that the 56-year-old and her husband, former U.S President Barack Obama, signed with bosses at the streaming service under their company banner, High Ground Productions.

"Those months I spent travelling - meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe - drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can't be messed with," Michelle said in a statement. "In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams.

"We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of 'becoming', many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty."

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, Becoming will debut on 6 May.

The release follows the pair's first film as producers, American Factory, which won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar earlier this year.