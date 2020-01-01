Darren Criss mourning death of his father

Darren Criss has paid tribute to his late father Charles William Criss, Jr. in a heartbreaking statement.

The actor has taken to Instagram to remember his dad, who passed away on Sunday after years of battling a rare heart condition.

“Bill Criss has left the building. After many years of coping with a rare heart condition — which, true to his form, very few would have even been aware of — he finally checked out peacefully yesterday morning, surrounded by his loved ones,” he wrote.

“Dad lived an extraordinary life. Anyone who ever met Bill Criss adored him instantly. He could talk to anyone about anything. Well-read and well-travelled, he made the world a better place wherever he went. He was as deliriously charming as he was relentlessly selfless; always putting other people first, making anybody who ever got into a conversation with him genuinely feel like they were the most incredible person in the room.

"And although he would have been the first to gracefully protest it, the simple truth is that he was in fact, every inch the exemplary man: a devoted husband, an outstanding father, a loving grandparent. He lived his days the same way he loved his friends and family — with an unwavering sense of composure, compassion, generosity, and humility."

The American Crime Story star added that he aimed to be like his dad throughout his life and is "so grateful he was around" to see him pull off some of his biggest achievements.

"His kind blue eyes, big laugh, and infamous warm smile could not have been a better representation of who he was to his core… I cherished him every day, and will forever," the 33-year-old concluded.

Following Darren's post, he received countless messages of support from his famous friends, including his former Glee co-star Matthew Morrison, who wrote: "Man, what a king he was. I always felt seen when talking to him. So gentle, so kind, and so invested and proud of his children. The world needs more people like Bill Criss. Sorry for your loss, D. Love you."