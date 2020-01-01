NEWS Lea Michele pregnant Newsdesk Share with :





Lea Michele is reportedly expecting her first child.



The Glee actress and her husband, Zandy Reich, are set to become first-time parents later this year, according to People sources.



"They've always wanted to be parents," an insider told the publication.



Representatives for the pair have not yet commented on the report.



The couple began dating in July 2017 and Zandy proposed in April 2018. They wed in March 2019.



Previously, Lea gushed over her husband in an interview with Health magazine.



"My husband thinks I'm the most beautiful girl in the world, which is pretty great. But it's mostly about how I feel in my own skin - and I feel truly great," the 33-year-old insisted.