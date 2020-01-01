NEWS Vin Diesel trying to 'mitigate a war' between Universal Studios and Producers Guild Newsdesk Share with :





Vin Diesel has claimed he's trying to "mitigate a war" between Universal Studios and the Producers Guild of America (PGA) in a cryptic social media post.



The actor recently uploaded a doctored poster for his upcoming Fast & Furious movie F9, featuring him and co-star Michelle Rodriguez, with the image edited to resemble a Halloween-style horror movie.



In the caption of the post, Diesel apologised to his fans for not posting much, before delivering a mysterious message about an alleged conflict between Universal and PGA executives.



"Happy creative Sunday everyone... sorry I haven't posted much lately, I have been trying to mitigate a war between Universal studios and the p.g.a. Prejudice guild of America," the 52-year-old wrote.



He later edited the caption and it now reads: "Happy creative Sunday everyone... do your best to stay positive during these times."



The Photoshopped poster was designed by an Instagram user dubbed Mommy Torretto, who specialises in Fast & Furious poster parodies. It was originally posted on 31 October 2019, though Diesel wasn't clear as to why he chose to share the edit.



The unusual message comes after bosses at Universal Pictures announced in March that F9 will be delayed by nearly an entire year, from 22 May 2020 until 2 April 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Diesel has been a part of the franchise since the beginning, starring in 2001's The Fast and the Furious. He first served as a producer on 2009's Fast & Furious and is currently credited as a producer on F9.