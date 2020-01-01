Seth Rogen's An American Pickle to be released on HBO Max

Seth Rogen's comedy An American Pickle is heading straight for a worldwide release on upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

HBO officials acquired the rights to the upcoming movie from Sony Pictures so the film wouldn't be delayed in light of the current cinema chain closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An American Pickle, which is directed by Brandon Trost, is an adaptation of Simon Rich's four-part novella series Sell Out, which was published in the New Yorker magazine in 2013. The author also penned the script and served as an executive producer on the project, according to Variety.

In the unusual comedy, Rogen stars as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling labourer who travels to America in 1920 in the hope he can build a better life for his family.

However, while working at his job in a factory, Herschel falls into a vat of pickles and is preserved perfectly in the brine for 100 years. He is discovered in the jar and emerges in present-day Brooklyn, and tries to find his beloved family, but discovers his only surviving relative is his great grandson, a mild-mannered computer coder, who is also played by Rogen.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to release this film," the 38-year-old said in statement. "We worked very hard and put as much of ourselves in this story as possible. We're very proud of the end result and we can't wait for people to get to see it."

Rogen previously worked with Trost on This Is the End and The Interview, and will serve as producer alongside Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, with executive producers Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow.

The HBO Max video-on-demand streaming platform is set to launch on 27 May.