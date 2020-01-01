Pete Davidson's The King of Staten Island heading straight to video-on-demand

Pete Davidson's new semi-autobiographical film is skipping its planned theatrical release and heading straight to video-on-demand services.

The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, had been due to premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas in March, before the event was scrapped over the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The global pandemic has since forced the shutdown of cinema chains across the U.S., prompting studio bosses at Universal to rethink their release strategy, and accordingly, they have decided to forego the movie's big-screen launch in June in favour of getting the project in front of fans who are self-isolating during the lockdown.

The film will now be available to purchase on home entertainment services on 12 June, a week earlier than its previously scheduled theatre opening.

Apatow shared a video of himself and Davidson announcing the news during a video call on Twitter on Monday, in which the Saturday Night Live comedian joked about the film's delay impacting his Oscar chances.

"We're still going to get rich, right?" the 26-year-old quipped, prompting the director to reply: "I don't think that's going to happen. I don't think we're going to make a lot of money."

Apatow then joked that he would call Universal, and get them to "release it on the Internet, or something".

The news emerges after similar action was taken for Trolls World Tour, which became a huge digital hit with families on lockdown when it was released in early April.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen's upcoming comedy, An American Pickle, will also hit TV screens sooner rather than later after it was picked up by executives at new streaming service HBO Max.