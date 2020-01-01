Steven Spielberg updates fans on possible The Goonies sequel

Steven Spielberg hasn't been able to come up with a worthwhile idea for a sequel to The Goonies.

The 73-year-old took part in a livestream reunion on Monday to celebrate the classic 1985 adventure comedy, alongside original cast members Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, as well as director Richard Donner.

Spielberg co-wrote the movie with Chris Columbus, who also took part in the remote reunion, and he revealed to Josh Gad, who hosted the video call, that they haven't been able to come up with a good idea for a sequel.

"Chris (Columbus), Dick (Donner) and I have had a lot of conversations about it," the Oscar-winning director explained. "Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn't hold water. Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this livestream a hundred times."

"How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that are new and fresh?" Donner joked.

While watching the reunion, The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg revealed he had written a sequel to The Goonies because he was such a huge fan.

"I rival @joshgad as (the) ultimate fan of #TheGoonies. For the last 9 years I've been secretly writing PART 2 for fun," he tweeted. "It's my masterpiece. I even had a big meeting scheduled with Richard Donner... canceled 'cause of the lockdown! THE GOONIES 2 WILL happen when life resumes. Promise!!!"

The Goonies reunion also featured cast members Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Joe Pantoliano, and Kerri Green, and the original stars also re-enacted scenes from the movie and shared memories of their time on set.

Cyndi Lauper, who wrote and performed The Goonies 'R' Good Enough to accompany the movie, also made a cameo during the livestream.

The episode of Reunited Apart raised funds for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy in support of their Covid-19 Response Fund.