Daisy Ridley in talks to star in thriller The Ice Beneath Her

Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in a movie adaptation of psychological crime thriller The Ice Beneath Her.

The British actress, who is best known for playing Rey in the recent Star Wars trilogy, is in negotiations to play the lead character in the adaptation of Swedish author Camilla Grebe’s bestselling 2015 novel of the same name, according to Deadline.

The novel, which features an unreliable narrator, is similar in tone to previous book-to-movie adaptations Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. The story focuses on a detective and psychological profiler who work to solve the case after a young woman is found beheaded in the home of a prominent businessman. The investigation quickly evolves into a race against time.

The project was the subject of a bidding war among Hollywood financiers and bosses at STX won the film rights and will finance the movie, which will be directed and produced by filmmaking collective Radio Silence, which is made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, who are best known for last year's breakout horror-comedy Ready or Not.

Caitlin Parrish, a writer on TV shows such as Supergirl and The Red Line, has adapted the novel, while American Sniper's Andrew Lazar is also producing.

Ridley is currently in post-production on sci-fi adventure Chaos Walking, which is due to be released early next year. She was most recently seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the concluding chapter of the trilogy.

However, the 28-year-old admitted she was taken aback by the polarising reaction to the movie following its release in December.

"January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we'd sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, 'Where's the love gone?'" she said on the DragCast podcast.

The Rise of Skywalker is being made available to stream two months early, with Disney bosses announcing on Monday that it would be released on Disney+ on 4 May, also known as Star Wars Day.