NEWS Julia Roberts and Eva Longoria to take part in 24-hour global livestream for coronavirus relief Newsdesk Share with :





Julia Roberts and Eva Longoria are among the stars who will take part in a 24-hour global livestream to support people amid the coronavirus pandemic.



More than 200 entertainers and global and community leaders are expected to participate in the event, called 'The Call to Unite', on Friday (01.05.20), in which they will offer conversations, performances and lessons to support people during the COVID-19 crisis.



Other stars expected to participate include George W. Bush, Oprah Winfrey, Josh Groban, Jennifer Garner, Quincy Jones, Mandy Moore, Naomi Campbell, Martin Sheen, and Alanis Morissette.



The event's website states: "The Call to Unite is a 24-hour global livestream event that invites people across the world to celebrate our shared humanity.



"We will stand in solidarity with those experiencing pain, fear, loneliness, and grief - and offer hope and support as we build a new future together.



"Throughout the event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, prayers, songs, reflections, and more to help you turn the pain of this moment into possibility for tomorrow.



"As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment. Join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours, and help someone discover the magic of having the whole world in their corner."



Viewers will also be able to donate, including voluntary help or financial support, to the coronavirus relief effort.



The site adds: "We've made it easy to help people from around the world to around the block. Through our service partners, GiveDirectly and Points of Light, you can give whatever you are able to families and communities that need it most."



The event will begin at 8pm EST on Friday and be streamed on the likes of Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and LinkedIn, as well as on website Unite.us.