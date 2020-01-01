NEWS Lindsay Lohan warns Harry & Meghan they won't be able to 'surf out far enough' to escape paparazzi in Malibu Newsdesk Share with :





Lindsay Lohan has warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex they won't be able to "surf out far enough" to escape the paparazzi in Malibu.



The couple have recently relocated to California, having previously based themselves in Canada since stepping down as senior royals earlier this year, and although they've largely managed to remain low-key during the coronavirus lockdown, the 'Mean Girls' actress insisted they won't be able to escape the attention of photographers forever.



Asked about their decision to relocate on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', the Hollywood star replied: "I mean, unless they own another, a different private beach, right?



"You can't go to those beaches without being - you can't even surf out far enough."



Lindsay explained that once the lockdown is over and life has returned to normal, the royals won't be able to escape attention.



She said: "It's just really hard to do anything publicly [there].



"The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home. But, once that's over ... just ... get drivers."



During the conversation, Lindsay also discussed her ambition of shooting another 'Mean Girls' movie.



The actress - who starred alongside Rachel McAdams, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in the original film - revealed she was keen to reprise the role of Cady Heron.



She shared: "I think there definitely is momentum towards it.



"I'm actually trying to get on a call, hopefully in the next week or two, with Tina [Fey], and even [director] Mark Waters and Lacey [Chabert]. Because I'm close with the other cast, to just get us on a call ... to see what everyone's thinking."



Lindsay appeared in the much-loved original back in 2004 and she admitted that reprising her role would be a "dream".



She said: "That would be my dream, to come back and film with a sequel to 'Mean Girls'."