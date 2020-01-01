Rebel Wilson encourages friends missing her 40th birthday vacation to seek flight refunds

Rebel Wilson is encouraging friends and family to seek flight refunds after her 40th birthday vacation was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a glamorous shot of herself, while expressing regret that she couldn't be with her loved ones for a trip she had planned to mark her birthday.

"Looking forward, great things ahead (and to all my friends, I’m sorry my birthday party has to be postponed, I was sooooo LOOKING FORWARD to being with you all but it’ll be back on in like... 2021? I’ll let you know as soon as I know - try and get the credit from the airlines now)," she wrote.

It is unclear where the party for her age milestone was set to take place.

The Isn't It Romantic star managed to get one big birthday bash in before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world - she hired out Disneyland in Anaheim, California at the beginning of March for a private sleepover and shared numerous videos of herself and her friends enjoying the celebrations on her Instagram page.

"Could not have had a happier birthday with this bunch of amazing folks," she wrote alongside one snap.

Rebel actually turned 40 on March 2.