Bethenny Frankel thanks Lily Collins for $20,000 donation to her charity

U.S. TV personality Bethenny Frankel has reached out to thank actress Lily Collins for making a $20,000 (£16,000) donation to her charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star has been raising funds to provide protective gear to healthcare workers via her BStrong charity, and the Mirror Mirror star has made a big contribution.

"Thank you to @lilycollins for your generous donation to #BStrong!" Frankel wrote on Instagram. "Lily donated $20k that provided 4,000 KN95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital."

Collins also shared news of her donation on the photo-sharing site, expressing her gratitude to those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus crisis.

"Just wanted to send a note to all our the healthcare workers on the frontlines... you are heroes, and we are so incredibly grateful for all of your time and sacrifices (sic)," Collins captioned a shot of hospital workers receiving boxes of equipment.

She added, "I'm beyond honored to join @bethennyfrankel's #BSTRONG initiative to support the doctors and nurses at @yourmlkch (Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital) by providing masks and much needed PPE (personal protective equipment) during this time. While Bethenny and her partners are working to supply hospitals all over the country with supplies, I chose to start local - remembering that if we all do our part where we can, we can make a greater impact as a whole."

Frankel has so far raised and distributed $16 million (£12 million) worth of funding and equipment during the health crisis.