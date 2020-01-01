Kate Hudson almost famously dated Jimmy Fallon

Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon came close to having an off-screen romance while filming Almost Famous in 2000.

The actress challenged her co-star to explain an admission he made to Margot Robbie in 2018, during an appearance on his The Tonight Show on Tuesday, and asked the funnyman why he told the Birds of Prey star he could have dated Hudson.

"I had, like, 100 people send me that clip," Hudson recalled. "Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this? I had no idea! I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I's, like, relationship and friendship, because you gave me no indication."

Fallon clarified, "I got, like, a little indication 'cause I thought we were good together. We were good buddies. We hung out all the time."

Hudson then revealed she would have been up for dating the funnyman, adding, "Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there."

"No, you would not have," he responded.

Instead, Hudson met her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and fell in love.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Why has Jimmy never made, like, a move?'" she added. "And then I just kind of realised, 'Oh, well, he's not into me like that'. I was just like, 'OK, well, whatever'. Then I met Chris... Our whole life trajectory could have been different, Jimmy."

"Everything turned out perfect," replied Fallon, who is now married to Nancy Juvonen, the mother of his two young daughters.

"Exactly the way it was supposed to," agreed Hudson, who is currently dating Danny Fujikawa, the father of her baby daughter Rani.

Hudson isn't the first leading lady to admit she once considered dating Fallon - Nicole Kidman admitted during an awkward 2015 interview with the TV host that she had feelings for him and considered their first meeting a date, something that was lost on the Fever Pitch star.