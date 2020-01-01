NEWS Missy Peregrym welcomes first child Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Missy Peregrym is a first-time mum.



The 37-year-old took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the arrival of her baby son Otis, who was born on 21 March at New York's Lennox Hill Hospital.



Alongside a picture of the tot having a nap on her chest, Missy wrote: "Otis Paradis Oakley. Born March 21st. These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world.



"A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, (and nurse) Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed."



Otis is the first child for both Missy and her husband Tom Oakley, who married on New Year's Eve in 2018.

The Canadian star is perhaps best known for her appearances in TV shows such as Rookie Blue and FBI, and films like 2006's Stick It.