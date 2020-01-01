NEWS Amy Schumer has sex 'once a week' Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Trainwreck' star has confessed she and her husband Chris Fischer - who have 11-month-old son Gene together - routinely have sex once a week, despite them both thinking they should jump into bed together more frequently.



Speaking about her sex life, she said: "Chris went down on me the other day. We’re having sex once a week and feeling very good about that. It's good. And we go, ‘This is great. We should do this more' and we still only do once a week.”



Amy, 38, and her spouse have also been trying for a second child through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), but have had their plans to expand their brood temporarily halted by the coronavirus pandemic.



Asked if she’ll have more children, she explained: "I hope so. We got these embryos but right now, we were going to try and make a move and COVID happened. Every Mother Counts is amazing. Every expectant mother can go there and have questions answered."



If the couple do have a second child, Amy will have to go through pregnancy again after she previously suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum - an extreme form of morning sickness - whilst carrying Gene.



She told Howard Stern in an interview on SiriusXM: "It's scary because you can't nourish the baby or yourself. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's truly that for nine and a half months. Seriously, once you meet your baby, you're like oh my god! I would have been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour."



Meanwhile, the ‘I Feel Pretty’ star recently announced she has changed her son’s middle name from Attell to David, after realising Gene Attell sounded like “genital”.



She confessed: "Our baby's name is officially changed. It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son 'genital.' "