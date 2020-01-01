NEWS Octavia Spencer donates breathing monitors to U.S. hospitals Newsdesk Share with :





Octavia Spencer has donated respiratory monitors to medical facilities in Alabama and New York.



The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she'd helped give the machines to healthcare services fighting the Covid-19 virus.



"I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time," the Hidden Figures star wrote. "Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients.



"Miku's contactless respiratory monitoring offers the ability to detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns. With the understanding that respiration is one of the earliest indicators of illness, Miku's breathing monitoring can indicate potential onset before other symptoms present."



She concluded her post by urging her followers to abide by social distancing rules.



"Please everyone do your part to stay safe and stay home in order to protect yourself and the ones you love most and I hope we can all find ways - small and large - to give back to our neighbors, family, and those on the frontlines," she wrote.



The Help star then shared pictures of hospital staff working at the Montefiore Health System in New York getting to grips with the new equipment, and added in the caption, "I wish I could afford to put these in every palliative care convalescent home and hospitals all across the world."



Numerous stars, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Kylie Jenner, Ciara and Russell Wilson, have also been donating to worthy causes amid the coronavirus pandemic.