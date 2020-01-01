NEWS Irrfan Khan dies aged 53 Newsdesk Share with :





Bollywood superstar Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53.



The actor, who starred in the 2012 movie Life of Pi, passed away on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, India with a colon infection.



Representatives for the actor, who announced that he'd been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, said he died while surrounded by his family in a statement to India's Hindustan Times newspaper.



"'I trust, I have surrendered,' these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer," their statement reads. "And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.



"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."



In addition to his role as the adult version of the title character in Ang Lee's adaptation of Yann Martel's acclaimed novel, Khan also had roles in The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire, and Jurassic World.



Khan was also a major Bollywood star, earning accolades for his natural acting style and starring in more than 50 movies after making his screen debut in 1988 in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay!, a movie that was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.



He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Devendra Sikdar, and their two sons Ayan, who also appeared in Life of Pi, and Babil.