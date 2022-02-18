Taika Waititi using lockdown to work on Thor: Love and Thunder script

Taika Waititi is using the Covid-19 lockdown to work on the script for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The fourth instalment in the Marvel franchise has been delayed due to the global pandemic, which has forced Hollywood to shut down production on movies including The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Cinderella.

However, as countries around the world impose strict restrictions on people's movement to stop the spread of the virus, Waititi is using his time in self-isolation to tweak the script for his follow-up to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

"There are a few positive things I can take away (from the crisis). One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that," the 44-year-old told Total Film magazine.

Waititi added that he was confident his script, which he has co-written with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, will be better than ever as he has more time to tinker with it.

"We're still writing Love and Thunder, and I think it's good to just keep writing, and then you know, we'll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on," the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker shared. "Film is an industry where you're always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we've given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."

Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as the Norse god, alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Christian Bale, in Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been moved from its original release date of November 2021 to 18 February 2022.