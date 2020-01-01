NEWS Now You See Me 3 movie in the works Newsdesk Share with :





Now You See Me stars including Jesse Eisenberg and Dave Franco are reportedly returning for a third instalment in the heist franchise.



It was announced on Wednesday that Lionsgate bosses had hired American Hustle co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the follow-up to 2016's Now You See Me 2, and the return of "key cast members" was teased in a statement released by the studio.



"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes (collective of magicians) The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said. "The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."



Now You See Me was released in 2013 and grossed more than $351 million (£282 million), with the follow-up, directed by Jon M. Chu, raking in $331 million (£266 million).



The previous instalments in the heist thriller franchise have starred Eisenberg, Franco, Michael Caine, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman.



Singer landed an Oscar nomination in 2014 for his work with David O. Russell on the screenplay for American Hustle, and also co-wrote the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which is due out on 23 December.