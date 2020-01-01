Cinema chain to boycott Universal films over Trolls World Tour comments

AMC Theatres will no longer play any films from Universal Pictures after studio bosses decided to release movies in cinemas and at home at the same time.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck and theatres were forced to close, executives traditionally waited 90 days after a film's theatrical release to make it available on video-on-demand.

However, Universal bosses had to rethink their plan for animated sequel Trolls World Tour and ultimately decided to skip the cinema stage and release it directly on premium video-on-demand (PVOD). And on Tuesday, they revealed it had made $100 million (£80.5 million) in rentals in its first three weeks of release in North America, meaning the film could be heading towards profitability.

In a Wall Street Journal article about the film's success, NBCUniversal chief executive officer Jeff Shell suggested that Universal won't respect the 90-day theatrical window anymore, and stated: "The results for Trolls World Tour have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD... as soon as theatres reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats."

In response to Shell's comments, Adam Aron, chairman and chief executive officer of AMC Theatres, the largest movie chain in the world, wrote a letter to the chairwoman of Universal Pictures, Donna Langley, announcing the boycott and insisting the ban isn't "some hollow or ill-considered threat".

"Incidentally, this policy is not aimed solely at Universal out of pique or to be punitive in any way, it also extends to any movie maker who unilaterally abandons current windowing practices absent good faith negotiations between us, so that they as distributor and we as exhibitor both benefit and neither are hurt from such changes," Aron said, adding that he is willing to have a meeting with Universal to discuss strategies.

A Universal Pictures spokesperson said they were "disappointed" by the decision.

"We absolutely believe in the theatrical experience and have made no statement to the contrary," they said. "As we stated earlier, going forward, we expect to release future films directly to theatres, as well as on PVOD when that distribution outlet makes sense."

If AMC stands firm with the boycott, it won't show upcoming Universal films such as Fast and Furious 9, Minions: The Rise of Gru, or Jurassic World: Dominion.