Joseph Gordon-Levitt sends message of encouragement to students

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has sent a motivational message to the students whose graduation ceremonies have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Inception star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the extensive note, which reflected on the "challenge" the coronavirus pandemic has presented students with and urged those graduating to "rise to the occasion" and look to the future.

"Everyone alive today will remember the world before and after this pandemic, and you’re the ones graduating right when it began. For better or worse, you’re the start of a new generation,” he began. “I know it sucks you didn’t get to wear a cap and gown and walk the stage and share the moment with your friends and families in person. I know it sucks, because I actually didn’t get to either… but here’s the hard, s**tty truth… you have bigger things to worry about.”

Explaining how it will be left to younger generations to rebuild a "safer, healthier, stronger, more fair, and more beautiful" world once the lockdown measures are lifted, the 39-year-old added: "My generation had it easier... you're the ones who are gonna rebuild the world in the wake of this crisis."

The note of encouragement comes after numerous stars, including Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles were confirmed to be taking part in Facebook's online event to honour U.S. students' academic achievements on 15 May.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will deliver an online commencement speech to the class of 2020 during the proceedings.