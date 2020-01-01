Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas self-isolated early due to singer's diabetes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went straight into isolation when the coronavirus crisis began because he has Type 1 diabetes.

The actress, 37, told Vogue she first heard about the coronavirus at the World Economic Forum in January, and so they "made quick decisions about the most responsible things to do" to keep them both safe and healthy, opting to self-isolate before it was enforced as Nick's diabetes means he is considered a vulnerable person.

"Nick is a Type 1 diabetic, so we felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately," she reflected. "(We) made sure our family was taken care of - we checked in on people and explained what the coronavirus was..."

"I'm so grateful we're together at this time, and that we weren't stuck in different parts of the world because we both travel so much."

The Baywatch star explained the two are now using their free time to work on their creative skills, with her learning the piano, joining hip-hop dance classes, and writing a book.

It comes after the Jonas Brothers were forced to axe nine planned shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas from 1 to 18 April, as part of their new Jonas Brothers in Vegas residency show, due to the coronavirus pandemic.