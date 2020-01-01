Harrison Ford under FAA investigation

Actor and celebrity pilot Harrison Ford is facing an investigation by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials after misinterpreting an air traffic control operator's commands and crossing an airport runway.

The Star Wars icon landed at Hawthorne Airport in Southern California on Friday and was asked to "hold short" on the runway due to other "traffic".

However, Ford misheard the instructions and proceeded to cross the taxiway, as the tower operator angrily chastised him.

In audio footage obtained by TMZ, the official snapped, "I didn't tell you to get across that runway now. I told you to hold short. You need to listen up."

Apologising for his mistake, the 77 year old replied, "Excuse me sir, I thought (you said) exactly the opposite. I'm terribly sorry."

Luckily, the only other traffic was another pilot practising touch-and-go landings on the other end of the runway, so there was no real danger of a collision, according to the outlet.

FAA bosses have since launched an investigation into the incident.

A representative for the actor confessed to TMZ: "Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologised to ATC for the error.

"The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency of the aircraft."

Ford is reportedly working to update his pilot's licence to enable him to take part in more relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star is no stranger to FAA bosses - in February, 2017, he hit headlines after mistakenly landing his single-engine Husky on a taxiway instead of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, where he narrowly avoided a potential collision with an American Airlines passenger plane, which was preparing for take-off. The commercial aircraft was able to depart safely moments later, and Ford, who had branded himself a "schmuck" over the radio for his error, subsequently escaped FAA punishment.