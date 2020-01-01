NEWS Meghan, Duchess of Sussex surprises job candidate with interview tips during video call Newsdesk Share with :





Meghan, Duchess of Sussex surprised one lucky job interview candidate with a virtual coaching session.



The former actress volunteered to chat with one of the clients at Smart Works, an organisation the royal has been a part of which helps women find employment, on Monday and offered advice and encouragement.



The 38 year old took the Zoom call from Los Angeles, where she now lives with her husband Prince Harry and their son, Archie.



"I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you," the duchess said in the exchange. "There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there (sic).”



"It’s a pleasure to support them; you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about," Meghan added when asked about her involvement with the charity.



Last year, Markle unveiled a clothing collection for Smart Works as part of an effort to raise funds for women in need of clothing for job interviews.