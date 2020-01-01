Will Smith reunites Fresh Prince cast for Snapchat show

Will Smith has reunited with his co-stars from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for the season finale of his Snapchat isolation show.

The superstar revisited the 1990s sitcom which turned him into a household name for Will From Home, reconnecting virtually with castmates Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell, who portrayed butler Geoffrey.

In the first instalment of the two-part finale, which premiered on Wednesday, Smith recalled how Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, encouraged him to name his onscreen character after himself.

Remembering the conversation, Smith told his old pal, "It was such a deep insight that you had. You said, 'Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!'"

Meanwhile, DJ Jazzy Jeff, who was also Smith's musical partner, admitted there is only one downside to always being recognised as his character Jazz.

"I got really, really annoyed that everybody wanted to do the handshake (his character shared with Smith onscreen)," the DJ said. "You would see in people's eyes when they were about to sneak the handshake and I would just grab their hand and hold it. Besides that, I'm good!"

The co-stars also expressed their relief at Jeff's recovery after recently battling coronavirus symptoms, and took a moment to remember late TV patriarch James Avery, who was known for his role as Phillip Banks. He died in 2014.

The second part of the final episode will debut on Snapchat on Thursday.