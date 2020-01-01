James Corden recovering from eye surgery

James Corden is taking a break from his U.S. talk show to recover from eye surgery.

The 41-year-old actor and TV personality announced on Twitter that he's unable to host The Late Late Show for a few nights while he recovers from the operation.

"I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday," the Cats star wrote on Wednesday. "I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody."

Corden has been broadcasting his late-night talk show from his garage in California ever since the coronavirus pandemic led to the shutdown of studio productions in mid-March. After a short break, he returned to screens with his new home set-up on 30 March and shared how he was feeling about the pandemic.

"I've found it tougher than I ever thought I would. I found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I allowed myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends, or the people I love," he said. "You feel so out of control. It feels so out of our comprehension, all of it. I found I get sort of overwhelmed with the sadness, really."

He has been sheltering at home with wife Julia and their three kids – son Max, nine, and daughters Carey, five, and Charlotte, two.