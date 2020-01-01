Holly Marie Combs slams Donald Trump after grandfather dies of coronavirus

Holly Marie Combs has called U.S. President Donald Trump a "disgrace" following her grandfather's death from the coronavirus.

The leader has been widely slammed for his delayed response in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, which recently included the absurd suggestion that people should inject themselves with disinfectant to protect against the virus.

And former Charmed star Holly didn't hold back as she took aim at the world leader after her elderly relative's passing.

"My grandfather died today. He voted for you," she tweeted. "He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race."

While Holly was widely supported by her followers after tweeting her response to Trump, she did attract backlash from some of the president's supporters, one of whom questioned how much longer she'd expected her grandfather to live anyway.

"66th wedding anniversary? How long do you expect people in their 90s to live, exactly?" the person wrote, to which Holly replied: "He would have been 90 on June 23rd of this year but thanks for asking."

She later took to her Twitter page to tell her fans she'd no longer be responding to "Trump bots", writing: "They are here to do nothing but divide and cause discord. Ignore them or better yet report them."