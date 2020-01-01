Patty Jenkins 'trying really hard' to avoid directing Wonder Woman spin-off movie

Patty Jenkins is "trying really hard" to avoid directing the Wonder Woman spin-off movie.

Back in December, the filmmaker announced that a feature focusing on the Amazonian origins of the beloved comic book character, played by Gal Gadot, was "all mapped out", and a third Wonder Woman movie was also in the works.

And in a recent interview with Total Film magazine, Patty revealed that not only is the story for the spin-off movie written and greenlit, but she's trying "really hard" to not be in the director's chair this time around.

"I'm not going to direct it, hopefully. I'm going to try really hard not to. It's not going to be easy," she shared. "But (Wonder Woman 1984 co-writer and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer) Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we're going to get it going. I'll produce it, for sure."

Patty also opened up about the future of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego, noting that she's even thinking about a fourth movie.

"I'm not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until (Wonder Woman 1984) comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind," the 48-year-old explained. "But yeah, there's an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie."

Wonder Woman 1984, also starring Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 14 August.