Amy Schumer insists son's unfortunate name was unintentional

Amy Schumer has insisted she didn't deliberately give her son an unfortunate name.

The I Feel Pretty star revealed on her podcast last month that she and husband Chris Fischer had made the decision to change son Gene Attell Fischer's name to Gene David Fischer after realising his original moniker sounded like "genital fissure".

Opening up about the embarrassing situation in a video call for Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Amy jokingly covered her son's ears as she sighed: "Oh my God, don't tell him, we're not telling him. It's so embarrassing."

Asked when she realised the unfortunate similarities between her son's name and a genital fissure, Amy revealed it was about a month after she gave birth in May 2019 and added that she was surprised it "never dawned" on her because she considers herself a "filthy person".

"You know, you're the new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy, and I don't know if like some troll on the internet, or somebody, and I read it and went, 'Oh my God'," she said.

When Stern commented that he thought Amy might have been "going for the laugh" with her son's name, the comedienne replied: "I know, everybody kind of gave me credit, and I'm like, 'No, that's just a huge f**k up.'"

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old told listeners on her podcast: "Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital'."