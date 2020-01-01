Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'financially punishing' her amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari has accused estranged husband Jay Cutler of withholding money from her in new legal papers filed amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star has claimed the retired American football star is refusing to let her buy her own house, while also declaring he won't leave their current home - leaving her in a financial predicament.

Kristin has also alleged that she had started house hunting late last year and found something she liked, and Jay "never objected" to the idea. And while she halted the process to give their marriage one more chance, she's now ready to move on.

The mother-of-three claimed the 37-year-old started being petty with cash in March when they got back from The Bahamas, insisting he told her he would not release the funds she needed for the house. She thinks that was his way of "punishing" her.

They also appear to be having disagreements on child custody arrangements, with the former The Hills star claiming Jay tried to intimidate her into accepting a custody arrangement she deemed "unfavourable" - and told her he wouldn't leave the Tennessee home they currently share.

Kristin alleged living under the same roof as Jay creates a bad environment for their three children.

The 33-year-old began dating the ex-Chicago Bears quarterback in 2010, and they wed in June 2013. The pair share sons Camden, seven, and Jaxon, five, and daughter Saylor, four.