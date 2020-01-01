Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher donate protective equipment to U.K. frontline workers

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have sent PPE (personal protective equipment) to U.K. frontline workers tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

The couple partnered with Salesforce mogul Marc Benioff to donate the supplies to staff at Britain's NHS (National Health Service), as the organisation struggles to provide enough equipment for its employees.

The shipment of 20 tons of equipment was also made in association with the Daily Mail newspaper, via a new charity initiative called Mail Force with Benioff.

The businessman revealed that Cohen was part of the donation on Twitter, and the comedy star responded in his own post, writing: "Isla and I are so happy to have such persistent and generous partners in getting this done. Businesses please follow and get PPE in through."

The shipment included 50,000 coveralls and 100,000 masks. Cohen's also working with Project HOPE in the U.S.

Numerous stars have been providing donations to medical organisations amid the global pandemic, with Octavia Spencer recently donating breathing monitors to healthcare facilities in Alabama and New York.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Kylie Jenner, Ciara and Russell Wilson are among the other famous names that have been donating to worthy causes amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering up millions of dollars in cash funds, and much-needed PPE supplies for workers treating Covid-19 patients.