NEWS Vin Diesel fighting for Producers Guild of America credit Newsdesk Share with :





Vin Diesel has reportedly spent years campaigning for a mark of distinction from the Producers Guild of America (PGA) for his work on the Fast and Furious franchise.



On Sunday, the action man, who plays Dominic Toretto in the series, wrote a cryptic Instagram post in which he told his followers he was "mitigating a war" between Universal Studios, the home of the franchise, and the PGA, a trade association representing film and TV producers, which he dubbed "the prejudice guild of America".



However, in a new Variety report, sources have claimed the conflict with the PGA is entirely Diesel's and nothing to do with Universal. They alleged that Diesel, who has a producer credit on every Fast film since the fourth instalment, has attempted to receive the PGA's mark of distinction - the "p.g.a." which appears after a name in the film's end credits - for his work with the franchise, but his attempts and appeals have routinely been denied.



The PGA mark signifies that a producer has been verified as a significant contributor in the production of a single movie following a rigorous vetting process, which bans oral testimony from the person seeking the mark.



Sources tell Variety that Diesel's contributions to the films as a producer are unclear. Those familiar with multiple Fast productions alleged that he sometimes arrived hours late on major stunt days, wasting time and money - two of a producer's biggest concerns.



"It is the policy of the Producers Guild not to comment on individual arbitrations. The purpose of the Producers Mark is to protect the integrity of the 'Produced By' credit. A panel of experienced producers reviews anonymous firsthand accounts from filmmakers and key crew in order to determine who performed a major portion of the producing functions on a single film," a PGA spokesperson told the publication in response to the report. Diesel and Universal did not respond to requests for comment.



The 52-year-old has also produced films such as The Chronicles of Riddick, xXx, and The Last Witch Hunter.



Fast & Furious 9 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be released in April 2021.