Simon Cowell leads 100th birthday tributes to NHS fundraiser Colonel Tom Moore

Simon Cowell and David Beckham have sent messages to Colonel Tom Moore to help mark his 100th birthday on Thursday.

The WWII veteran, who was previously a Captain in the British Army, has raised more than $37.6 million (£30 million) for National Health Service (NHS) related organisations by walking laps of his garden and contributing to a charity single that reached number one in the U.K. chart.

To mark his centenary on Thursday, Tom was elevated to the rank of Colonel, and a host of stars paid tribute to him on his special day.

Speaking via video during U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain, Simon said: "Hello Captain Tom, this is Simon Cowell. I hear it's your 100th birthday and I want to say that in itself is remarkable.

"Happy birthday. But I also want to congratulate you on everything else you are doing for the country at the moment. You are a total inspiration. I was going to say you're a national hero, I think you're a world hero."

Meanwhile, David celebrated Britain's new national hero on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Happy 100th Birthday to COLONEL Tom, a true inspiration at a difficult time and Congratulations on being honoured.”

Michael Ball - who sung alongside Colonel Tom on their hit charity version of You'll Never Walk Alone - also shared his thanks during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

On the show, Tom spoke about the reaction to his fundraising feat, having received 140,000 birthday cards, including one from Queen Elizabeth II.

Thanking his fellow Brits, he said: "It just shows what a marvellous country we are... We all know we're going to pull through. It may be difficult, it may take time but we will win through in the end."