Alyssa Milano defends Joe Biden support after sexual assault accusation

Actress and anti-sexual harassment activist Alyssa Milano has defended her support for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden after he was accused of sexual assault.

Tara Reade, a former staffer during Biden's Senate career, alleged in March (20) he had assaulted her by penetrating her with his fingers, having previously claimed he had touched her on the shoulder and the neck in a way that made her uncomfortable.

The former Vice President has denied her claims, and a New York Times investigation found difficulties in corroborating the accusations, but Milano has come under fire from fellow campaigners including Rose McGowan for endorsing Biden.

In a new op-ed published on Deadline.com, the Melrose Place star defended her stance, stating that although Reade's allegations "concern" her, she "can't picture (him) doing any of the things of which he's accused," and compared them to the multiple allegations against President Donald Trump.

"I still support Joe Biden because I believe that's the best choice for that future, and again it is not up to women to absolve perpetrators," the #MeToo movement leader wrote. "How do progressive women choose between the p**sy grabber in chief who has done so much damage to our country and a man who has allegations made against him?"

Milano also mused that there are "gray areas" in a world controlled by men and that women face "impossible choices" before asserting that Reade and all accusers should still be given the "space to tell their story".

However, she then added: "But I also don't want her to be fodder for the machine. I honestly don't know what's next. Believing women was never about 'Believe all women no matter what they say,' it was about changing the culture of NOT believing women by default. It was about ending the patriarchy's dangerous drive for self-preservation at all costs, victims be damned."